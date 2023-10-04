Dode Coffey, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort

Dode passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family and the excellent care of the staff

of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Patsy, daughters Geraldine, Carol & Patricia, son Donal, his dearly loved grandchildren; Aoife, Killian, Jack, Conor, Dara, Oisin & Ruby, sons-in-law Aeneas O' Leary (Gneeveguilla), Murt Broderick (Listry) & Michael Spillane (Milltown), daughter-in-law Josie Coffey (Killarney), brothers Patie, Jimmy & John, sister Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Friday evening (Oct. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort on Saturday morning (Oct 7th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort