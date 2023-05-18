The death has occurred of Didi (Deirdre) O’Sullivan of Tennis, Valentia Island, on 19th May 2023, following a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of Mary B and PJ. Sadly missed by brothers Pat, Brian and Sean, sister Sinead, sisters in law Cathy, Sheree and Donna, brother in law Ryan, nieces Meabh, Roisin, Holly and Emily, nephews Padraig, AJ (godson) and Hugo, aunts, uncles, cousins, many wonderful friends and her beloved pet Lola.
May Didi rest in peace.
Reposing at her home in Tennis, Valentia (Eircode V23 X586)on Saturday 20th from 3pm for family and friends, with public welcome on Sunday 21st from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of St. Dorarca and St. Teresa, Chapeltown on Monday 22nd for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór cemetery. Live stream at https://www.churchservices.tv/valentia
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation (Kerry Palliative Care) or Irish Cancer Society.
