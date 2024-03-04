Diarmuid O' Rourke Rockwell Close, Tralee and formerly of Knockbrack, Firies, Killarney Co Kerry

Diarmuid is predeceased by his parents John & Nora and his siblings Sonny, John Joe, Noreen (Ebert) & Betty (King).Deeply missed by his sister-in-law Mary (Mollie), nephews & nieces; John, Noreen, Brendan, Deirdre & Geraldine, Fiona, Celine, Regina & John Joe, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Wednesday evening (Mar. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. Carthage's Church, Kiltallagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

​​​​Diarmuid's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.