Desmond Burke

Deceased Address: Golf Side Ballybunion & formerly Knightstown, Valentia Island

Funeral Details: Reposing for Family & Friends at his home on Thursday from 4 - 7pm

Removal for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church Ballybunion on Friday with interment in Killehenny cemetery immediately afterwards

Special Requests: n/a

Family Information: Desmond Burke, Golf Side, Ballybunion and Knightstown, Valentia Island passed peacefully on the 21st November 2022, in his 95th year in the wonderful care of Fatima Home, Tralee. Beloved husband of Mary, predeceased by his brothers Tommy & Anthony, his sister Maire and his great grandchildren Fianna & Saoirse.

Dearly loved and missed by his children Pauline, Gerard, Joseph, Anne & Una, his sisters Joan, Betty & Josephine, his brothers Frank & Dominic, his loving grandchildren Nessan, Lesley-Anne, Darragh, Desmond, Jemma, Michaela, Cormac, Laura, Ursula, Suzanne, Sinead, Shay & Eve and his adored great grandchildren Hugo & Oisin, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in -law Pat, Panco & Simon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law. nephews, nieces & friends, his carer Caroline and Yorkie the family dog.