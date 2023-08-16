Dermot O’Carroll, Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney and late of Castlegregory.

Beloved husband of Marjorie. Dearly loved by his daughters Deirdre, Maeve and Aoife, his son Ciaran and the late Peter and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Sarah, his grandchildren Daniel, Oisin, Fionn, Darragh, Tess, James, David and Diarmuid, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish