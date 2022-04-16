Denis Roche, Knockafreghane, Brosna.

Reposing at St Cartage's Church Brosna today Monday from 5/30pm to 7/30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the Old Cemetery Brosna. The Mass will be live-streamed on the St Cartage's Church Brosna Facebook page .

Peacefully, on April 15th 2022, in the loving care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents ack Luke and Kit Roche and his sister Eileen Ferguson (England). Sadly missed by his brother Fr Luke Roche (Tralee), his sisters Maura Gaffney (U.S.A.) and Noreen O'Connor (Currow), brother-in-law Gerald Ferguson (England), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, all extended family, his wonderful neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace