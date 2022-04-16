Denis Roche, Knockafreghane, Brosna.
Reposing at St Cartage's Church Brosna today Monday from 5/30pm to 7/30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the Old Cemetery Brosna. The Mass will be live-streamed on the St Cartage's Church Brosna Facebook page .
Family Information:- Denis Roche, Knockafreghane, Brosna.
Peacefully, on April 15th 2022, in the loving care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents ack Luke and Kit Roche and his sister Eileen Ferguson (England). Sadly missed by his brother Fr Luke Roche (Tralee), his sisters Maura Gaffney (U.S.A.) and Noreen O'Connor (Currow), brother-in-law Gerald Ferguson (England), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, all extended family, his wonderful neighbours and many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Recommended
Kerry County Council refuses planning permission for forest entranceApr 16, 2022 14:04
Councillor calls for increased funding for Cappanalea and Killarney education centresApr 17, 2022 18:04
Planning permission granted for Miltown battery storage facilityApr 17, 2022 13:04
Kerry Mountain Rescue assisting lost walkers on CarrauntoohilApr 16, 2022 18:04
Decision in Kerry Co-op case expected later this yearApr 17, 2022 18:04