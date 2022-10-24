Denis A. Loughnane, Fermoyle Castle, Ballinskelligs & formerly of Malahide, Dublin on 24 October 2022. Peacefully in the loving care of Valentia Community Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Eileen, daughters Shenda, Hanna, Fiona, Emma and Sorcha, sons-in-law Thorsten, David, Jim, Kiran and Cormac, grandchildren Aodh, Odhran, Daire, Róisín, Sé, Nisha and Tara, his sister Catherine, and extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Wednesday, 26 October, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 27 October, at 11am in Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs. Burial afterwards at Kinard Cemetery, Ballinskelligs. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Valentia Community Hospital. The funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

Advertisement

www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs