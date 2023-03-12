David McCannon, St. Joseph Est., Spa Road, Tralee, died 10th March 2023. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mom Gretta, his dad John, his adored son Cian, brothers John, Jason, Brian and Kevin, sister-in-law Maria, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday, 15th March 2023, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Thursday 16th March at 9.15 am arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30 am for 10.00 am Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
