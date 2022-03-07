Daniel (Donie) O Connor, Coolbane, Killorglin.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St James Church, Killorglin to arrive at 7.30pm approx. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family Information:

Advertisement

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Hawthorn Ward, St Columbanus Home, Killarney. Beloved son of the late Michael and Elizabeth and much loved brother of the late Margaret and Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Mary, his nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Bridget, Thomas, Patrick, Daniel and Elaine, grand nieces and grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.