Daniel (Danny) Carroll, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 5pm to 7 pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for Daniel (Danny) Carroll will take place in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie) followed by interment in Rath Cemetery

Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

