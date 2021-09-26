Daniel (Danny) Carroll, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 5pm to 7 pm for family and close friends.
Requiem Mass for Daniel (Danny) Carroll will take place in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie) followed by interment in Rath Cemetery
Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
