Dan O' Donoghue

Fussa, Kilgarvan

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Sunday April 17th from 6pm-8pm.

Rosary at 8pm Sunday.

Removal on Monday April 18th to Saint Patricks Church, Kilgarvan for requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.