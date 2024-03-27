Dan Joe O'Sullivan, Scart, Farranfore.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on March 27th 2024 in his 90th year.

Predeceased by his parents Michael & Catherine, brothers Patrick & Noelie, sisters Maureen (Boston), Peggy (Boston) & Kathleen (Castlecove, January 2024), brothers-in-law Daniel (Red) Harrington and Dan Galvin. Dan Joe will be sadly missed by his brother Michéal, brother-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on this Thursday evening from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral cortege for Dan Joe O’Sullivan will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Friday morning at 10.50AM for Funeral service of The Word at 11.00AM. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

Dan Joe’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.