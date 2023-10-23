Cornelius (Con) O'Gorman, St. Mary of The Angels, Beaufort and Lacca, Lisselton. Peacefully, on October 22nd, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Con and Mary and his niece Carol O'Gorman. Con will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Mike and John, sisters Mary Ellen, Noreen and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, residents and staff of St. Mary of The Angels, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Con being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.savestmaryoftheangels.com