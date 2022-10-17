Christy Moloney, 10 The Cross, Ardagh, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Thursday evening (October, 20th) from 6 p.m to 8 p.m . Funeral arriving to St. Molua's Church, Ardagh, on Friday morning (October 21st) at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Christy being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.milfordcarecentre.ie
Family Information:
Peacefully, on October 17th, 2022, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Kitty. Christy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Edmond,Peter and Thomas, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Joe, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Dingle and Killarney projects included in government Pathfinder ProgrammeOct 18, 2022 17:10
Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce opening hours and days to cut costsOct 17, 2022 17:10
Former taxi driver living in Kerry jailed for possession of child pornographyOct 18, 2022 13:10
Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to family of missing Kerry womanOct 18, 2022 13:10
Decision due tomorrow on planning application for glamping facility at Killarney racecourseOct 18, 2022 17:10