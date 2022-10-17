Christy Moloney, 10 The Cross, Ardagh, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Thursday evening (October, 20th) from 6 p.m to 8 p.m . Funeral arriving to St. Molua's Church, Ardagh, on Friday morning (October 21st) at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Christy being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.milfordcarecentre.ie

Family Information:

Advertisement

Peacefully, on October 17th, 2022, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Kitty. Christy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Edmond,Peter and Thomas, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Joe, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.