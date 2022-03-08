Christy Lenihan, Dromore, Farranfore.
Peacefully on 8th March 2022, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his dear daughter Caroline. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mena, daughter Flora, sons Don & Michael, son in law Chris, daughters in law Ern and Jessica and adored grandsons Rowan, Marlow and Chulainn. Rest in Peace
Reposing at home in Dromore, Farranfore this evening (9th March) from 4pm to 8pm for neighbours, relatives and close friends.
Burial on Thursday (10th March) at 12 noon in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.
Family Flowers only.
Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.
