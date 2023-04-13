The death has occurred of CHRISTOPHER ROBBINS
'Windy Ridge Farm' Ashill, Ballymacelligott, Tralee
Christopher – predeceased by his loving son Christopher John.
Beloved husband of Carole and cherished father of Jane.
Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, daughter, grandchildren Sally, Jon and Jess, brother Nick, son-in-law Pete, nephew Jake, extended family, his wonderful neighbours and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 6.00PM to 7.00PM. Cremation will take place on Tuesday at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
House Private Please.
Those who wish to offer their condolences to Christopher’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit,
University Hospital Kerry on the following link
