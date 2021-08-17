Cathy Shine Griffin née Tangney Sheahan, Ballinakilla Upper, Glenbeigh.
Died peacefully in the presence of her loving family, in the wonderful care of Ashborough Lodge. Predeceased by her husband Tim, son James and grandson Thomas. Sadly missed by her sons John, Anthony and Timmy, daughter Julie, grandchildren Jack, Danny, Joshua, Michael, Dominic, Timothy and Ceara, daughters in law Jacqui and Nikki, son in law Ger, sisters Hannah, Bridie and Sheila, nephews and nieces.
Cathy's funeral cortège will depart her residence at 10.30am approximately arriving for requiem mass at St James. Church, Glenbeigh on Friday at 11am,
Mass will live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh
Followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.
