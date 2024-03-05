Catherine 'Kathy' Kelly neé O’ Connor, Gullane, Gneeveguilla and late of Knockrour, Scartaglen. On Monday, 4th March 2024, the last surviving sibling of the O'Connor family, in her 94th year, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Eileen, Michael and Norann. Sadly, missed by her adored grandchildren Tracey, Jeremy, Brian, Michael and Brian, her son in-law Pa, her daughter in-law Kathleen, her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Wednesday, 6th March, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Catherine's funeral cortege will depart her residence at 10:00am Thursday (7th March) for her Requiem Mass at 11:00am, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine's Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore