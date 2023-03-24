Catherine (Josie) Kelly, Woodview, Cahirdown, Listowel and London. Peacefully, on March 25th, 2023, after a short ilness, in the excellent care of the medical staff in the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Micheal and Catherine, her sisters Peg, Maura, Bridie and Patricia, her brothers John and Bob. Very sadly missed by her loving sister Eileen Moynihan (Rathmore), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Josie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.