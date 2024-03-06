The death has occurred of
Catherine Crowe
Pre-deceased by her brother Moss.
Beloved sister of Jackie, Tim and Sr. Augustine [Noreen].
Sadly missed by her loving family – her brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of St Therese and St Colmcille, Currans on Friday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Catherine’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page
House Private Please.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Palliative Care
(via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
