Catherine (Cathy) McCabe née Galvin, Walnut Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick and formerly of Lahesraugh, Ballybunion; March 19th 2024 peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Ellen and Jack, brothers Dan, Jim and Bill, sister Margaret and grandson John Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, daughter Sandra and son John, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Ruth, her cherished grandchildren Chloe, Sophie and Katie, sisters Nora and Mary, brothers Stevie and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday (21st March) from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Friday (22nd March) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick .

Cathy’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.caherdavinparish.com/live-stream/