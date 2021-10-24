Carmel Enright (née O'Grady), Dromerin Cross, Listowel and late of Bishopscourt, Ballyduff. Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. A Tridentine Latin Mass for Carmel will be celebrated at her home on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m, with burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
Family Information: Carmel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Donal, sons Brendan, Maurice, John, Brian, Michael, Joseph, Thomas and Padraig, daughters Christina, Caroline, Noelle and Mary, her 32 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, brothers Liam, John and Michael, sisters Patricia, Theresa, Eileen, Mary and Peggy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
