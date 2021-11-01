Canon Michael O Connor, Moulagow, Rathmore and late of St. Monica’s Parish, Bootle, Liverpool, Administrator Cathedral of Christ the King, Liverpool, St. Paul’s Parish, Kirby, Liverpool, St. Mary’s Parish, Douglas, Isle of Man, Christ the King Parish, Liverpool and St. Christopher’s Parish, Speke, Liverpool.
Pre-deceased his sisters Noreen (Reck) and Eileen (Maguire) and his brothers Johnny and Fr. Thomas (Trenton, New Jersey). Sadly missed by his loving nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Removal from O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home at 11.15am on Friday morning to The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone, Rathmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. The Mass may be viewed on mycondolences.ie
Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Peamount Healthcare.
