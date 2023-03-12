Brod O'Sullivan, Stella Maris, Waterville, Co.Kerry.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Tuesday, 14th March, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning, 15th March, to St. Finian's Church, Waterville, for Requiem Mass at 11: 00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link: www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Family information

Brod died peacefully on the 13th March 2023 under the generous care of Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Mary Brod O'Sullivan. Predeceased by his father Jack, mother Sarah, son Tony, brothers Michael & Tony, sisters Eileen & Sadie. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sadie, Colette and Mary Denise; sister Mary & Family and his brother Paddy & Family; sons-in-law Pan, James and Mike; grandchildren Stephen, Keith, Kelly, Poppy & Laura; great-grandchild Killian; extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace