Bridie Scanlon (née Sheehan), Ballygrennan, Listowel. Peacefully, on March 22nd, 2024, in the wonderful care of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Beloved wife of the late Pat and adored mother of the late Padraig. Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving sister Peggy, sisters-in-law Eileen and Joan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her sister Peggy's residence, Ballygrennan, Listowel (V31 HH60), on Tuesday March 26th from 12 noon to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Bridie being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE