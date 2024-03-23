Bridie Scanlon (née Sheehan), Ballygrennan, Listowel. Peacefully, on March 22nd, 2024, in the wonderful care of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Beloved wife of the late Pat and adored mother of the late Padraig. Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving sister Peggy, sisters-in-law Eileen and Joan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at her sister Peggy's residence, Ballygrennan, Listowel (V31 HH60), on Tuesday March 26th from 12 noon to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Bridie being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Recommended
Status yellow rain warning issued for KerryMar 23, 2024 13:10
Ireland South MEP says new rules will regulate AI while also providing for innovationMar 23, 2024 13:10
Munster Enjoy Bonus-Win At OspreysMar 23, 2024 12:34
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & ResultsMar 23, 2024 12:31
Warriors & Lakers On Quest For Semi-Final SpotsMar 23, 2024 12:24