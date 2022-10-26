Bridie Mai O'Sullivan née O'Sullivan
Ardoughter East, Ballyduff
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home Ballyduff on Friday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by removal at 7:00pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
Family flowers only please.
