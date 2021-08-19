Bridie Connolly nee Dowling

The Kerries Tralee and formerly of Connolly's Jewellers Bridge St. Tralee

In accordance with Government and H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Birdie with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Saturday in St. John’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Gerry, dear mother of Edel, Anne Marie & Norma and sister of Mary (Castleisland), Angela (Boston) and the late Tom, John, Billy and Derry.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Suzanne, Sarah, Conor, Orla, Gearóid and Sean, great grandchildren Ronan, Sophie & Rosie, sons-in-law Billy, Fergus and Martin, brothers-in-law Jim & Vincent, sisters-in-law Ina, Ally & Sr. Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.