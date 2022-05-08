Bridget Brosnan née O’ Loughlin, late of Lighthouse, Ballydesmond and Kanturk Co. Cork.

Passed away, peacefully at her daughters’ residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons Mossy and Dan, daughter Kathleen, grandchildren Noranne and John, great-grandchildren Nathan, Ryan and Evan, daughter-in-law Bridie, Dans partner Eileen, nephews, nieces, John's partner Lauren, Noranne's husband Johnny, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence in Lighthouse, Ballydesmond on Monday 9th from 4pm to 8pm. Reposing at Caseys Funeral Home Kiskeam on Tuesday 10th from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Patricks Church Ballydesmond on Wednesday 10th at 11.30am for 12 noon requiem mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be left on RIP.ie

Enquiries to Casey’s Funeral Directors Kiskeam on 02976605