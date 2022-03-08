Michael Scanlon East End Ballybunion.

Michael died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his sisters Eileen (Garnett), Teresa (Julian) and Breda Cooke). Michael will be sadly missed by his devoted family, wife, Phil, daughter, Karen, son, Gary, daughter-in-law, Sinéad, grandchildren, Brandon and Lauren, brother, Teddy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

House private for family and friends please.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday, March 11th at 11.00am followed by burial in Killehenny Cemetery immediately afterwards. For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion. Should you wish to offer your condolences to Michael`s family please use the facility below. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ICU in Kerry University Hospital, Tralee.