Brendan O’Sullivan of Ballinruddery, Woodford, Listowel and formerly Dartmouth Square, Dublin, (Retired E.S.B.) died peacefully, on 10th December 2022, beloved husband of Del, much loved father of Siobhán, Fiona, Neil & Eimear and dear brother of Anne and the late Barry.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Masso & Evie, son-in-law Claudio, daughter-in-law Jane Anne, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, many friends and his devoted dog Ben.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday (13th December) from 4.30 to 6.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday at 1.15pm where the Requiem Mass for Brendan will be celebrated at 1.30 pm (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.