Brendan McNamara of Dromclough, Listowel.

Beloved brother of Esther, Tom, Noel, Tim and the late Patrick & Eugene.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sisters-in-law Carmel, Kitty, Karen & Anne, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for Brendan will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima & St. Senan, Irremore, streamed on the Irremore Church Facebook page, followed by interment in Kilsinan Cemetery on the Listowel to Tralee Road.

Family flowers only please. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.