The death has occurred of Brendan Carmody, Sackville, Ardfert. Deeply missed by his parents Timmy and Phil, brother Gearóid, sister Niamh and her partner Seán, nephew Seán Óg, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and Rachael. May He Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Brendan on Friday 8th March at 12 o' clock in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
House private please.
Enquires to Casey's Undertakers, Causeway.
