Brenda Moriarty

The Village, Moyvane.
Removal on Monday morning from Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, travelling via the Mail Road Cross, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Brenda being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Family flowers only, please.
Beloved sister of the late Babs, Madeline, Chris and John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
