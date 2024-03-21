Bonnie O Sullivan née Fitzgerald, Oakpark Demense, Tralee and formerly St Anthony’s Boherbee, Tralee.

Peacefully on 21st March 2024, in the excellent care of the staff of Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jeremiah, her parents Anthony and Mary and her sisters Peggy and Marie.

Sadly missed by her sons John and Jerry, her daughter Catherine, her daughters-in-law Eileen and Katherine, grandchildren David, Chris, Daniel, Jack, Clodagh, great-granddaughter Olivia, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her love continue to surround those who held her so close.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home this Sunday (24th March) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.

Funeral cortège departing Hogan’s Funeral Home Monday (25th March) at 9.15am,

arriving at St. John’s Church, Castle Street at 9.30am, for 10.00am Requiem Mass.

Mass will be Live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie/ after which Bonnie will be laid to rest in Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends, Eagle Lodge, Tralee.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, (087) 6865632