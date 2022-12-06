Advertisement

Dec 8, 2022 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Billy Fealy of Annagh, Tralee, died peacefully on 6th December 2022, beloved husband of Mary, dearest father of Réamonn, Ruadhán & Ros and brother of the late Eileen (Bailey). Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Scott, Hugo, Sadhbh, Euan, Noah & Isla, nieces Susan, Paula and Lorraine, daughters-in-law Orpha, Laura & Michelle, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Ann & Clare, grandnephew Pádraig, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (9th December) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Saturday morning at 9.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Billy will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace

