Betty O’Sullivan, St. Anthony’s Court, Mitchel’s Road, Tralee.

Betty - predeceased by her brothers Peter and Jimmy and sisters Mary, Sheila and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Dec 27th) from 6pm to 7pm for family & close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee at 9.40am on Tuesday morning for requiem mass at 10 o’clock,

Followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.

Betty’s Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee