Beatrice Sheehy née Spring, Kileen, Oakpark, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (December 9th) from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning (December 10th) at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Beatrice’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please.

Advertisement

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, The Irish Cancer Society or https://www.kerryhospice.com/