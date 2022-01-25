Beatrice Dowling née Keane, Stradbally, Castlegregory, peacefully, on 25th January 2022. Now reunited with her loving husband Tom and her brothers Murty, Michael and John. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Joanne, Jerome, Mike, Marguerite, Tom and Denis, her grandchildren Lucy, Meghan, Lisa, Aoife, Brendan, Christopher, Kevin, Caoimhín, Thomas, Brian, Andrea, Claire and Beatrice, her adored great grandchildren Jack, Chloe and Seami, her brothers Tom and Gay, sisters Margaret and Carmel, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Milo, daughters-in-law Maura, Bernie, Julia, and Elisa, son-in-law Kevin, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and many friends.

Funeral cortége arriving at St. Mary Church, Castlegregory, on Thursday, 27th January 2022, at 11.30 am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on 'Castlegregory Parish Facebook live' Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory.