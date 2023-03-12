Annmarie Mc Hale (née Drury) , 83 Marian Park, Ballyheigue.
Reposing at her home at 83, Marian Park, Ballyheigue on Tuesday from 4pm - 7pm
Requiem Mass for Annmarie Mc Hale (née Drury) will take place on Wednesday at 11am, in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue.
Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Flowers welcome / Donations to R.S.P.C.A or a Charity of your choice.
Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home Ballyheigue.
