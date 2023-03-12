Advertisement

Mar 13, 2023 15:03 By receptionradiokerry
Annmarie Mc Hale (née Drury)

Annmarie Mc Hale (née Drury) , 83 Marian Park, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at her home at 83, Marian Park, Ballyheigue on Tuesday from 4pm - 7pm

Requiem Mass for Annmarie Mc Hale (née Drury) will take place on Wednesday at 11am,  in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.  Flowers welcome / Donations to R.S.P.C.A or a Charity of your choice.

Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home Ballyheigue.

