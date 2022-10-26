Annie Mai Fitzell née Fitzell of Togherbane, Kilmoyley; died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on 24th October 2022, beloved wife of the late Eamon and sister of the late Ciss. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces Evelyn, Hazel and Ann, nephews Roland and Nigel, grandnieces, grandnephews, John Boyle, Sadie and Ann and families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday, 28th October, from 6pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church of Ireland, Ashe Street, Tralee on Saturday morning, where the Funeral Service for Annie Mai will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, Uni, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.