Anne Courtney, Caheracruttera, Inch, Annascaul.
Anne passed away peacefully on Sun. Nov 20th 2022 in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (Nov. 23rd) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Nov. 24th) to St. Joseph's Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Private Cremation will follow.
