Anne ‘Áine’ O’Callaghan née Moriarty, The Bungalows, Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Cricklewood, London.

Pre-deceased by her parents and her sister Joan.

Beloved sister of Danny, Joseph, John, Breeda, Miriam, Kathleen and Martina.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, her many friends all who loved her, and her precious dogs Daisy and Max.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Áine’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Áine’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.