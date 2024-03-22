Anna Mai Hanrahan née Hanrahan, Shrone, Ballylongford and late of Kilbaha, Moyvane. Peacefully, at her home on March 19th, 2024. Predeceased by her husband Seán and sister Eileen Walsh. Cherished mother of Siobhán, Enda, Michael and Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving family- daughters, sons, grandchildren Seán, Clara, Emily, Liam, Julia, Eleanor and Harry, sisters Breda Scanlon, Mary Stack and Margaret Scannell, brother-in-law Denis Scannell, daughters-in-law Marian and Deirdre, nieces, nephews, None Hanrahan, relatives, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday (March 24th) from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael The Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Monday morning (March 25th) at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Anna Mai being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tarbert.
