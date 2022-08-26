Ann Walsh, Gortnamincha, Listowel.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening (August 29th) from 4.00PM to 5.30PM followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday August 30th.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry at https://www.kerryhospice.com/

Family Information: Ann – adored sister of John and Christopher and pre-deceased by her parents Mary Ellen and Jack and brother Kevin.

Deeply regretted by her loving family – her brothers, nephew Andrew, niece Michelle, cousins, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.