Ann Marie Sullivan, Ashgrove, Kenmare and Indiana USA

Reposing at her home in Ashgrove (V93H2C1) on Thursday December 30th from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from her home at 10.15am on Friday morning, December 31st, to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11.00am which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com).

Enquires to O’Connor's Funeral Directors Kenmare