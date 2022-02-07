Ann Lawlor of Chapel Street, Tralee, Co Kerry and Donnybrook, Dublin.

Ann will repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday. from 3 to 4.30 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am. where the Requiem Mass for Ann will be celebrated at 12 noon. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie . Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved daughter of the late Michael & Hannah and dear sister of Deirdre.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her cousins, relatives and many friends.

As the capacity of venues and numbers attending varies greatly, the onus is on each venue to consider what is comfortable and best suits the congregation. Close family or friends can attend the Funeral Home to repose without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place, however it is not open to the public.