Ann Fitzell, 9 Rusheen, Ballylongford. Died peacefully after a short illness, at Cork University Hospital on 16th of March 2024. Predeceased by her parents Bridie and John, and her brothers Freddie and Michael. Deeply regretted by her brothers John, Tommy, Paddy, Peter, Joe, Willie and Tony, sisters Helen, Breda, Mary and Betty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at her home on Monday, 18th March, from 6pm to 8pm with removal on Tuesday morning 19th March for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Church, Ballylongford, followed by internment afterwards in Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

House strictly private on Tuesday morning please.

Donations, if desired, to palliative care University Hospital Kerry. A donation box will be in place.