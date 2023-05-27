Angela Kirby, Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Sneem and U.S.A.

Peacefully, on May 27th 2023 in the loving care of The Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Michael and brothers George, Roland and Bernard. Sadly missed by the Butler, Kirby, O' Leary and O' Neill families.

Reception into St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Monday, May 29th, at 7.00pm followed by prayers. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Tuesday, May 30th at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Angela's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

Angela's family wish to sincerely thank both the nursing staff of The Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital and the staff of Sean Cara Nursing Home, Glasnevin.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.