Angela Kirby, Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Sneem and U.S.A.
Peacefully, on May 27th 2023 in the loving care of The Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Michael and brothers George, Roland and Bernard. Sadly missed by the Butler, Kirby, O' Leary and O' Neill families.
Reception into St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Monday, May 29th, at 7.00pm followed by prayers. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Tuesday, May 30th at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Angela's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:
and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)
Angela's family wish to sincerely thank both the nursing staff of The Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital and the staff of Sean Cara Nursing Home, Glasnevin.
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
Recommended
Vast majority of South Kerry Greenway to be completed in early 2025May 28, 2023 13:05
Kerry councillor calls for improvements to South Kerry beachMay 28, 2023 17:05
Kerry beaten in Ladies Munster Senior Football finalMay 28, 2023 16:05
Tralee man dies following hit-and-runMay 28, 2023 13:05
Kerry driver arrested by RPUMay 27, 2023 17:05