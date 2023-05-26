Anette Fitzgerald McDaniel

The death has taken place of Annette Fitzgerald of Well St, Ballylongford on Wednesday 24th May 2023, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Jane, Annette is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Gerry McDaniel, brothers-in-law Tom and Bernard, relatives, friends, kind neighbours and ex HSE colleagues.
Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home on Sunday 28th May from 6.00pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Annette will be celebrated on Monday at 11.00am followed by internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford.
Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork.
Recommended
West Kerry family support centre crowned overall winner of Kerry Community AwardsMay 26, 2023 13:05
Kerryman given highest academic honour in IrelandMay 26, 2023 17:05
Gardaí investigating after body of man recovered from Blackwater River near KenmareMay 26, 2023 13:05
Cllr claims Kerry town is overpopulated with social housingMay 26, 2023 08:05
Gardaí tackle blaze at vacant Tralee building overnightMay 26, 2023 12:05