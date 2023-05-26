Anette Fitzgerald McDaniel

The death has taken place of Annette Fitzgerald of Well St, Ballylongford on Wednesday 24th May 2023, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Jane, Annette is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Gerry McDaniel, brothers-in-law Tom and Bernard, relatives, friends, kind neighbours and ex HSE colleagues.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home on Sunday 28th May from 6.00pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Annette will be celebrated on Monday at 11.00am followed by internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork.