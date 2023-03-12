Andrew Power, Tomies West, Beaufort and formerly of Blackrock Road, Cork.

Beloved husband of Ber and loving father of Shane, Laura and Ciara. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Elaine, his grnadchildren Cian, Liam, Darragh, Ryan and Cillian, brother-in-law Kieran, nieces Breda, Aileen, Anne and Colette, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Declan, sister Rosaleen and son-in-law Gar. "May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening (March 14th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Andrew will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.